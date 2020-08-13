Markstrom will be between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Blues, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Markstrom went 3-1 with a 2.27 GAA and a .926 save percentage in four games during the qualifying round versus the Wild. The Swede will now turn his attention to slowing down the defending Stanley Cup champions.
