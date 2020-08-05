Markstrom will occupy the blue paint for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Wild, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Markstrom made 28 saves on 30 shots in Game 1, but the Canucks were shut out. The Swede will need a bit more goal support to help his team avoid a 2-0 deficit in the series.
