Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Anaheim
Markstrom will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Ducks.
Markstrom has struggled recently, suffering four consecutive losses while posting a 3.84 GAA and .893 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his eighth win of the year in a road matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging 2.62 goals per game at home this season, 21st in the NHL.
