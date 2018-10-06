Markstrom will guard the cage in Saturday's road matchup with the Flames.

Markstrom was sharp in his season debut Wednesday against Calgary, stopping 33 of 35 shots en route to a 5-2 home victory. The 28-year-old Swede will look to stay dialed in and pick up a second consecutive win against the same opponent Saturday, but this time he'll be tasked with facing the Flames on the road.