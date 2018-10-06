Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Calgary
Markstrom will guard the cage in Saturday's road matchup with the Flames.
Markstrom was sharp in his season debut Wednesday against Calgary, stopping 33 of 35 shots en route to a 5-2 home victory. The 28-year-old Swede will look to stay dialed in and pick up a second consecutive win against the same opponent Saturday, but this time he'll be tasked with facing the Flames on the road.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Solid in Opening Night win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod for opener•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defeated in preseason finale•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting versus Arizona•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up four in preseason defeat•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending cage Monday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...