Markstrom will patrol the crease in Thursday's road clash with Chicago, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom has played well recently, maintaining an admirable 1.91 GAA and .929 save percentage through his last two starts, but he's posted a disappointing 0-0-2 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish netminder will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a Blackhawks team that's only averaging 2.75 goals per game at home this campaign, 27th in the NHL.