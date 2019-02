Markstrom will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Avalanche.

Markstrom was unbeatable in his last start Monday against Anaheim, stopping all 29 shots en route to a 4-0 shutout victory. The Swedish backstop will look to stay sharp and secure his 24th win of the season in a road matchup with a middling Colorado offense that's averaging 3.13 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.