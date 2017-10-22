Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Detroit on Sunday
Markstrom will start in the blue paint Sunday, facing the Red Wings on the road, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
This is the only game scheduled for Sunday, so Markstrom's upcoming performance will primarily impact poolies playing in non-DFS settings. Through six games, Markstrom is 2-2-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .902 save percentage; he's been fading a bit after starting the year yielding just four goals on 77 shots through his first pair of games against Edmonton and Ottawa, respectively.
