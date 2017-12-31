Markstrom led the Canucks out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, he'll be the home starter versus the Kings.

The starting nod goes to Markstrom, despite the fact that alternate goalie Anders Nilsson defeated this team on the road with a 30-save performance Nov. 14. At any rate, Markstrom catches the Kings at a particularly good time, as the royal club has lost two straight with only a pair of goals scored over that span.