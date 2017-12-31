Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in goal Saturday
Markstrom led the Canucks out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, he'll be the home starter versus the Kings.
The starting nod goes to Markstrom, despite the fact that alternate goalie Anders Nilsson defeated this team on the road with a 30-save performance Nov. 14. At any rate, Markstrom catches the Kings at a particularly good time, as the royal club has lost two straight with only a pair of goals scored over that span.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 30 saves in win over Chicago•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Preparing to face Blackhawks at home•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Turns in strong performance despite loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets home start against Blues•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up five again•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...