Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in LA
Markstrom will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Kings, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Markstrom was razor sharp in his last start Wednesday against Anaheim, stopping 21 of 22 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 22nd loss of the campaign due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 22nd victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Kings team that's only averaging 2.65 goals per game at home this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
