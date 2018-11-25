Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in LA
Markstrom will guard the cage in Saturday's road matchup with the Kings.
Markstrom has struggled recently, suffering six consecutive losses while posting an ugly 3.69 GAA and .897 save percentage over that span. The Swedish backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a highly favorable road matchup with a Kings club that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game at home this season, 30th in the NHL.
