Markstrom will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders.

Markstrom played pretty well in his last appearance Monday against the Rangers, stopping 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish goaltender will look to stay sharp and secure his eighth victory of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Islanders team that's lost three consecutive games.