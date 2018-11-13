Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in New York
Markstrom will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders.
Markstrom played pretty well in his last appearance Monday against the Rangers, stopping 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish goaltender will look to stay sharp and secure his eighth victory of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Islanders team that's lost three consecutive games.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 25 saves in loss to Rangers•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will man crease in MSG•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falters late in third•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gearing up for matinee•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Delivers fourth straight win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding goal Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...