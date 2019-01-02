Markstrom will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Senators, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom has been on fire recently, posting a 3-1-0 record in his last four appearances while registering an eye-popping 1.49 GAA and .950 save percentage over that span. The Swedish backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his 17th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling Senators team that's lost five consecutive games.