Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Ottawa
Markstrom will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Senators, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Markstrom has been on fire recently, posting a 3-1-0 record in his last four appearances while registering an eye-popping 1.49 GAA and .950 save percentage over that span. The Swedish backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his 17th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling Senators team that's lost five consecutive games.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Wins eighth of the last nine•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting versus Flames•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bags win in Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending net in Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Continues hot streak in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated for home draw against Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...