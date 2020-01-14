Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Winnipeg
Markstrom will tend the road twine in Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom has accrued 27 wins through his first 32 games, and he's enjoyed a surge lately with eight victories over his last nine starts. He could reach 30 for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old hasn't been flashy on the road, as he's posted a .906 save percentage and 2.97 GAA. However, the Jets are in a similar situation in their own barn, ranking 27th with 2.68 goals per home game.
