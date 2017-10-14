Markstrom will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Flames.

Markstrom has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, compiling a 1-1-1 record while registering a 2.30 GAA and .927 save percentage over three appearances. The Swedish backstop will look to stay sharp Saturday in a matchup with a Flames team that just fell to the Senators by a score of 6-0 Friday.