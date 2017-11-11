Markstrom will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Sharks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom has struggled recently, posting a 1-2-0 record while registering an ugly 3.35 GAA and .896 save percentage over his last three appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to right the ship Saturday in a favorable road matchup with a Sharks team that's only averaging 2.44 goals per game at home this season, 26th in the NHL.