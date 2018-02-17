Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting Saturday
Markstrom will be in goal when the Canucks host the Bruins on Saturday.
Markstrom has struggled in his recent outings, allowing four goals in three of his last five starts. He was yanked from his most recent effort after giving up four goals on just 14 shots but will attempt to return to form Saturday against a Bruins team that enters the day on a hot streak -- winning six of their last seven games.
