Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting second straight night
Markstrom will be stationed between the pipes Tuesday in Washington.
Markstrom allowed two goals on 30 shots in a loss to the Flyers Monday. Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) was likely to start Tuesday but looks to miss some time with his injury.
