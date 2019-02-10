Markstrom has been confirmed as Saturday's starter against the Flames by TSN's Jeff Paterson in Paterson's game preview.

In his seventh consecutive start, Markstrom will face the unenviable task of trying to slow down a Flames offense that trails only Tampa Bay in goals per game at 3.69. While the Swedish netminder has provided decent value with a 20-15-6 record, 2.81 GAA and .909 save percentage, it may be best for fantasy owners to look elsewhere at the goalie position if possible given the tough matchup in front of him.