Markstrom will man the crease for Thursday's outing against Anaheim.

Despite strong performances in each of his last five starts -- which has seen Markstrom throw up a 2.19 GAA and .929 save percentage over that span -- the big Swede only has a 2-2-1 record to show for. Markstrom's record has likely fallen victim to the less-than-stellar defensive corps playing in front of him, which will be weakened further by Chris Tanev's (upper body) absence from Thursday's lineup.