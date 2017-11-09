Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting sixth game in a row
Markstrom will man the crease for Thursday's outing against Anaheim.
Despite strong performances in each of his last five starts -- which has seen Markstrom throw up a 2.19 GAA and .929 save percentage over that span -- the big Swede only has a 2-2-1 record to show for. Markstrom's record has likely fallen victim to the less-than-stellar defensive corps playing in front of him, which will be weakened further by Chris Tanev's (upper body) absence from Thursday's lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Cools off Flames with 29-save win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tabbed for road start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Drops 3-2 loss to Wings•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Called upon for Monday start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shuts door on Penguins•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...