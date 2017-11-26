Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting Sunday
Markstom will man the crease for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
After a strong start to the campaign that saw Markstrom start 10 of the first 13 games while posting a 2.23 GAA and .921 save percentage, the big Swede has really sputtered of late. Over his last seven appearances, Markstrom is 2-5-0 with a 3.17 GAA and .899 save percentage. Meanwhile, Vancouver's No. 2 netminder Anders Nilsson is 2-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .926 save percentage over the same span, which should ignite a fire under Markstrom for the team's upcoming slate of games.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers loss against New Jersey•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In net against Devils•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns victory against Philadelphia•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Set for Tuesday start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Surrenders four goals to Golden Knights•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Returns to crease Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...