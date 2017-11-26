Markstom will man the crease for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After a strong start to the campaign that saw Markstrom start 10 of the first 13 games while posting a 2.23 GAA and .921 save percentage, the big Swede has really sputtered of late. Over his last seven appearances, Markstrom is 2-5-0 with a 3.17 GAA and .899 save percentage. Meanwhile, Vancouver's No. 2 netminder Anders Nilsson is 2-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .926 save percentage over the same span, which should ignite a fire under Markstrom for the team's upcoming slate of games.