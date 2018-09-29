Markstrom will be between the pipes for the home team against the Coyotes on Saturday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom will also be in net when the games start counting, so in a way the Canucks are giving him a dry run here in the preseason finale. He'll need to do better than last year, though, as the 28-year-old had a 2.71 GAA and .912 save percentage.