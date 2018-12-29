Markstrom will protect the road cage in Saturday's game versus the Flames.

Markstrom is making a strong case to be December's Player of the Month, as he has a .943 save percentage and 1.63 GAA in eight starts. The only decision he lost was when the Canucks were shut out by the Jets. The Flames will still be a tough matchup since they rank fifth in the league at 3.45 goals per game, but Markstrom is playing well enough to handle the heat.