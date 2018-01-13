Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Steals road win in Columbus
Markstrom saved 27 of 29 shots during Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Swede entered with just a single win, .897 save percentage and 3.43 GAA through his past eight appearances, so this checks out as a solid showing. Additionally, it's encouraging to see Markstrom and the Canucks capitalize on a favorable schedule spot, as the Blue Jackets entered on the second leg of a back-to-back set after losing to Buffalo on Thursday. There won't be many cushy matchups moving ahead, meaning Markstrom's fantasy value is somewhat limited. However, he's clearly the No. 1 goalie in Vancouver, so he can reward as a spot starter against weak opponents.
