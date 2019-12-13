Markstrom earned a 43-save shutout in Thursday's 1-0 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Markstrom was easily the best player on the ice Thursday, and he was rewarded with his first goose egg of the year. The Swede improved to 9-8-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 20 games. With Thatcher Demko (concussion) unavailable, expect Markstrom to see the bulk of the starts for the Canucks in the near future.