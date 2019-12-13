Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stellar in shutout
Markstrom earned a 43-save shutout in Thursday's 1-0 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Markstrom was easily the best player on the ice Thursday, and he was rewarded with his first goose egg of the year. The Swede improved to 9-8-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 20 games. With Thatcher Demko (concussion) unavailable, expect Markstrom to see the bulk of the starts for the Canucks in the near future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.