Markstrom will tend twine Saturday as the home starter versus the Sharks.

Markstrom is looking to snap a three-game losing streak for a Canucks team that owns a terrible minus-48 goal differential. Team Teal, on the other hand, has rattled off three straight wins for a current second-place standing in the Pacific Division. Here's hoping you haven't been relying on Markstrom as a No. 1 fantasy goalie, as he's been posting mediocre numbers, including a 2.75 GAA and .911 save percentage this year.