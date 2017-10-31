Markstrom made 27 saves on 29 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars on Monday.

You can't blame Markstrom for the loss here, and so far he has a 2.41 GAA. That would be a career best for Markstrom, and it seems unlikely that number will stay steady, especially on a Canucks team that has probably played over their head this year.

