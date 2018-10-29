Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stopping pucks versus Wild
Markstrom will start Monday's game against Minnesota.
The Swedish-born netminder has had an inconsistent start to 2018-19 and will be in tough against a Wild team who come into Monday's contest having won five straight. Meanwhile, Markstrom is 2-1 in his last three starts with his most recent outing being a loss to Pittsburgh that saw him concede five goals on 35 shots.
