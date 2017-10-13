Markstrom allowed three goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, with the fourth goal scored into an empty net.

Markstrom surrendered a deflating pair of goals in the final five minutes of the second period to go down 3-1, taking the wind out of the Canucks' sails after they outshot Winnipeg 12-6 in the frame. The Swedish netminder falls to 1-1-1 on the young season and has mostly been sharp with a 2.30 GAA and .927 save percentage.