Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 21 shots in victory Sunday
Markstrom made 21 saves on 23 shots in Sunday's overtime win over the Wild.
Markstrom looked solid all game, but he made a spectacular save on Jared Spurgeon in overtime before Brandon Sutter went the other way and buried the winner. The Swedish netminder has impressed in consecutive victories, advancing to 12-14-5 on the season with a .909 save percentage. Markstrom has certainly been up-and-down this season, but his recent inspired play makes him a decent goaltending start in most fantasy leagues right now.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Steals road win in Columbus•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Friday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers another loss against Washington•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing pucks from Capitals•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 34 saves in losing effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...