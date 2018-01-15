Markstrom made 21 saves on 23 shots in Sunday's overtime win over the Wild.

Markstrom looked solid all game, but he made a spectacular save on Jared Spurgeon in overtime before Brandon Sutter went the other way and buried the winner. The Swedish netminder has impressed in consecutive victories, advancing to 12-14-5 on the season with a .909 save percentage. Markstrom has certainly been up-and-down this season, but his recent inspired play makes him a decent goaltending start in most fantasy leagues right now.