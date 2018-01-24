Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 30 to beat Kings
Markstrom made 30 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
Markstrom had a surprisingly easy time in this game, getting four goals of support in the first period and two more in the second. The Swedish netminder's been rolling of late with three wins in his past four starts.
