Markstrom made 32 saves on 34 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Markstrom played well, although the Coyotes have one of the league's worst offenses so you have to view this on a sliding scale. The Swede has been busy in his last three games, making 102 saves on 111 shots. Of course, in the contest before that he allowed three goals on five shots and only lasted 12:29. Overall, the 28-year-old has played in 50 games and has a 2.77 GAA and a .910 save percentage.