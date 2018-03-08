Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 32 in loss
Markstrom made 32 saves on 34 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday.
Markstrom played well, although the Coyotes have one of the league's worst offenses so you have to view this on a sliding scale. The Swede has been busy in his last three games, making 102 saves on 111 shots. Of course, in the contest before that he allowed three goals on five shots and only lasted 12:29. Overall, the 28-year-old has played in 50 games and has a 2.77 GAA and a .910 save percentage.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Arizona•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes home overtime victory•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Protecting cage against Islanders•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes tough loss versus Predators•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Nashville on Friday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Chased in 12 minutes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...