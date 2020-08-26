Markstrom stopped 38 of 40 shots in a 5-2 win over Vegas in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Markstrom bounced back in a big way after getting pulled in Game 1. A little help from his Canucks teammates went a long way as well, giving him a chance to get the win, which tied the series at one. On top of Markstrom's 38 saves, the Canucks blocked 40 shots as a team, as Vegas controlled play for much of the game. More efforts like Tuesday's will give Markstrom boom-or-bust value in DFS formats -- if he's on his game, the returns will be great, but Vegas' unrelenting offense adds a high amount of risk to investing in the Swede's services.