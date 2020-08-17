Markstrom made 46 saves on 49 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 3 on Sunday.
Markstrom wasn't able to stop Brayden Schenn on a breakaway in overtime, but it's hard to fault the Swedish goalie for the loss. The defeat snapped a five-game winning streak for Markstrom. Despite the extra work in overtime, the 30-year-old seems likely to play between the pipes again Monday in Game 4.
