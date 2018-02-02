Play

Markstrom's 26 saves led the way in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Markstrom outplayed countryman Anton Forsberg, pulling out a two-goal victory despite facing seven more shots. The hulking Swede's in the midst of his best stretch of the season, with five wins in his last seven starts.

