Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Strong play continues Thursday
Markstrom's 26 saves led the way in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Markstrom outplayed countryman Anton Forsberg, pulling out a two-goal victory despite facing seven more shots. The hulking Swede's in the midst of his best stretch of the season, with five wins in his last seven starts.
