Markstrom stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's loss to the Coyotes.

Markstrom lost both games in the home-and-home series with Arizona, but he looked excellent in each contest. The 28-year-old drops to 18-23-6 on the season with a .910 save percentage. Although Markstrom is playing well right now, the current struggles of the Canucks make him a tough fantasy play in most formats.