Markstrom stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

After the teams exchanged goals in the first period, Markstrom stole the show, keeping it tied long enough for Tyler Myers to net a late game-winning tally. The Swedish goalie has now won six consecutive starts with 15 goals allowed in that span. He's up to 15-11-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 29 starts this season. Few netminders are playing better than Markstrom right now -- he'll try to keep the streak going on the road Tuesday in Tampa Bay.