Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stymies Rangers
Markstrom stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
After the teams exchanged goals in the first period, Markstrom stole the show, keeping it tied long enough for Tyler Myers to net a late game-winning tally. The Swedish goalie has now won six consecutive starts with 15 goals allowed in that span. He's up to 15-11-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 29 starts this season. Few netminders are playing better than Markstrom right now -- he'll try to keep the streak going on the road Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.