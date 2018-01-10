Markstrom made 33 saves on 36 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Capitals.

Markstrom has actually played quite well in his last two outings, but the losses continue to pile up. The Canucks are free-falling in the standings and Markstrom has managed just one win in his last eight appearances. He's valuable in some deeper formats for his mediocre .908 save percentage and 2.77 GAA, but his 10 wins in 31 appearances are pretty telling of the direction the Canucks are currently heading in.