Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers another loss against Washington
Markstrom made 33 saves on 36 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Capitals.
Markstrom has actually played quite well in his last two outings, but the losses continue to pile up. The Canucks are free-falling in the standings and Markstrom has managed just one win in his last eight appearances. He's valuable in some deeper formats for his mediocre .908 save percentage and 2.77 GAA, but his 10 wins in 31 appearances are pretty telling of the direction the Canucks are currently heading in.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing pucks from Capitals•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 34 saves in losing effort•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Prepping to take on Leafs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Enters in relief•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 32 saves in losing cause•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...