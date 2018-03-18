Markstrom suffered his fourth straight loss Saturday, allowing four goals on 29 shots against San Jose.

Markstrom has turned in a few decent performances recently, but unfortunately the team's overall struggles have overshadowed his play. The 28-year-old falls to 18-25-6 on the season with a .910 save percentage and doesn't offer much fantasy value. The Canucks have lost six straight games, so there isn't much reason to be optimistic about Markstrom heading down the final stretch.