Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers loss against New Jersey
Markstrom gave up three goals on 26 shots in Friday's loss to the Devils.
Markstrom has been very inconsistent this season and wasn't at his best Friday evening. He was outdueled by ex-Canuck Cory Schneider and falls to 6-8-2 on the year. His .911 save percentage is decent, but Markstrom has really failed to assert himself as the team's starting netminder. The 27-year-old can be of value in deeper formats, but he simply hasn't been good enough to warrant a recommendation in most shallow leagues.
