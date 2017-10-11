Markstrom stopped 40 of 42 shots in Tuesdays shootout loss to the Senators.

Markstrom has been exceptional in his first two starts of the season, but he had no answer for Kyle Turris and Mark Stone in the shootout Tuesday. The 27-year-old owns a .948 save percentage through two contests and is showing why he could emerge as the clear-cut starter in Vancouver this season. While he's been sensational thus far, it's worth noting he's given up a soft goal in each contest. We wouldn't be too worried, however, as things appear to be trending upwards for Markstrom and he's a solid fantasy play right now.