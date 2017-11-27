Markstrom allowed three goals on 20 shots in Sunday's shootout loss to the Rangers.

Markstrom didn't looked great in the loss and was beaten three times in the shootout. Through 18 appearances this season, the Swedish netminder owns a lackluster 6-8-3 record with a .909 save percentage. He's seeing the majority of starts in the Vancouver crease, but his inconsistency has been an issue for fantasy goers. Markstrom has yet to show enough on a consistent basis to be of value in the majority of shallow fantasy leagues.