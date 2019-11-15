Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Sunk by Stars
Markstrom surrendered four goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Thursday.
The Canucks managed to erase a two-goal deficit in the second period, but Markstrom gave it right back by the end of the game. The Swedish netminder dropped to 5-5-3 with a 2.59 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 13 starts. Markstrom is 0-3-2 with 13 goals allowed in his five games, but he's only gotten seven goals of support in that span. The 29-year-old's next chance to snap the cold run comes Saturday versus the Avalanche.
