Markstrom gave up five goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Markstrom wasn't able to bounce back from a loss in Game 3 on Saturday -- he's now taken consecutive defeats for just the second time in the playoffs. The results versus the Golden Knights haven't been pretty, as Markstrom has given up 15 goals on 141 shots in four contests. He's still likely to start in Tuesday's must-win Game 5.