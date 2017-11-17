Markstrom gave up four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights.

Considering Anders Nilsson has looked solid in his limited crease time this season, it's an interesting time for Markstrom fantasy owners. The Swedish netminder has picked up three straight losses and given up at least three goals in five consecutive outings. Markstrom's .910 save percentage could be worse, but his 5-7-2 record simply isn't good enough for a starting goaltender. It's very possibly he bounce back soon, but his up-and-down start to the year might not make Vancouver hesitate to give Nilsson more playing time.