Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Surrenders three goals in loss
Markstrom let in three goals on 22 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
The Canucks peppered Islanders goalie Robin Lehner throughout the game, but never managed to give their masked man support. Markstrom has surrendered three goals in each of his last four games. He has a 22-18-7 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .910 save percentage.
