Markstrom saved 24 of 26 shots during Monday's 3-1 loss to Colorado.

Markstrom and the Canucks didn't have an answer for Nathan MacKinnon on Monday, and the netminder has now won just two of his past seven starts. With a 17-21-5 record, .911 save percentage and 2.71 GAA for the campaign, Markstrom is best viewed as a matchup-proof fantasy option. However, it's definitely important to note that Vancouver is trending in the wrong direction with an 8-14-2 record since Jan. 1.