Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tabbed as Wednesday's starter
Markstrom will patrol the crease as the home starter against the Devils on Wednesday.
The Swedish backstop has been on his game, fashioning a 1.82 GAA and .922 save percentage over his past three appearances. His next match takes place against a Devils team that is thriving offensively and currently sits in first place within the Metropolitan Division.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 27 in overtime loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Stars•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shuts door on Red Wings•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Detroit on Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Picks up win at Buffalo•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting Friday in Buffalo•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...