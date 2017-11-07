Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tabbed for road start
Markstrom will tend twine Tuesday, with the Canucks on the road to face the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet reports.
It's worth noting that Markstrom will be less than 24 hours removed from a defeat at the hands of the Red Wings on home ice, but then again, the Flames are only averaging 2.36 goals per game this season to rank 30th in the league. The tie-breaker in terms of deciding whether to start Markstrom could be his history against the fellow Canadian team (1-4-0 record, 3.44 GAA and .886 save percentage). It's probably best to avoid him.
