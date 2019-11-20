Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tagged for six goals in loss
Markstrom yielded six goals on 31 shots in a 6-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.
Markstrom has faced the Stars in back-to-back starts and has given up a combined 10 goals. Prior to that, he had allowed more than three goals in a start just once in his first 12 outings. He's 5-6-3 overall on the season with a 2.83 GAA and .906 save percentage, and will look to get back into the win column Thursday at Nashville.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.