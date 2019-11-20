Markstrom yielded six goals on 31 shots in a 6-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

Markstrom has faced the Stars in back-to-back starts and has given up a combined 10 goals. Prior to that, he had allowed more than three goals in a start just once in his first 12 outings. He's 5-6-3 overall on the season with a 2.83 GAA and .906 save percentage, and will look to get back into the win column Thursday at Nashville.