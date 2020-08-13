Markstrom stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Markstrom was kept busy by the Blues' skaters, but he ultimately didn't face many dangerous chances. David Perron (on the power play) and Jaden Schwartz (on a breakaway) were able to put the puck behind Markstrom. The 30-year-old goalie has now won four straight starts, allowing nine goals on 122 shots in that span. The strong showing virtually guarantees Markstrom another start in Friday's Game 2.

